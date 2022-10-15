China’s Judicial Blockchain Platform Used to Store Evidence Sees 18% More Activity

The number of pieces of evidence stored by China’s judicial blockchain platform surged by 18% since May 2022, according to local media reports. The platform represents a blockchain consortium established by the Supreme Court of China to create a network that links various blockchains belonging to courts across the country.

China’s Judicial Blockchain Platform Stores 2.6M Pieces of Evidence

The blockchain platform used by Chinese courts stored 18% more evidence since May 2022, according to the report by the local outlet Legal Daily. The amount stored increased to over 2.6 billion pieces of evidence during the period, the report added.

China’s judicial blockchain platform refers to a blockchain consortium created by the Supreme Court of China to link various blockchains used by local courts. China’s Supreme Court is also conducting additional studies on the application of blockchain evidence verification, smart contracts, and cross-chain collaboration, as per the report.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court urged more local courts to implement blockchain technology and called for cross-chain collaboration between courts, police, and the country’s regulators by 2025. The Supreme Court also released a document outlining how blockchain can help courts verify and share judicial data and legal documents.

In the document, China’s highest court also said cooperation with other blockchain platforms could significantly improve intellectual property protection, business environment optimization, and social credit system, among others. The document further proposed blockchain’s use cases “in administrative law enforcement” and for imposing “credit-based punishment, etc. and develop a model of automatically carrying out investigation and control in enforcement and imposing credit-based punishment, so as to improve the working efficiency of collaborative enforcement.”

China Focused on Blockchain Use Cases and CBDC Despite Crypto Ban

While China banned all crypto trading in 2021, the second most powerful country in the world has been actively exploring the use of blockchain technology, with the Chinese government approving multiple blockchain projects.

China has been particularly interested in central bank digital currency (CBDC) and has made significant developments in that area in recent years. The Chinese government has been even issuing digital yuan loans to local companies, allowing it to expand its oversight over businesses in the country.

Earlier this week, reports showed that one-third of China’s CBDC bridge pilot project transactions originate from businesses in Shenzen. In September, the central bank of Hong Kong also said it expects to roll out a wholesale CBDC in 2-3 years.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist