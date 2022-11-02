Earnings Previews: Block, Carvana, Coinbase, PayPal, Starbucks

The three major U.S. equity indexes closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrials ended the day down 0.24%, the S&P 500 closed 0.41% lower and the Nasdaq retreated 0.89%. Six of 11 sectors closed lower, led by communication services (−1.81%) and consumer cyclicals (−1.35%). Energy (0.99%) posted the largest gain.

This week’s economic highlight is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which began Tuesday and concludes with a press announcement Wednesday afternoon. The FOMC is expected to tack on another 0.75% interest rate hike, raising the federal funds rate from a range of 3.00% to 3.25% to a new range of 3.75% to 4.00%. On Friday, the monthly report on nonfarm payrolls is expected to show a gain of 220,000 jobs, down from the September total of 263,000 new jobs. The headline unemployment rate is forecast to tick higher, from 3.5% to 3.6%.

The three major indexes traded lower in Wednesday’s premarket.

After U.S. markets closed Tuesday, AMD missed consensus estimates for both adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. The good news is that the company still sees growth in its embedded and data center businesses that will more than offset the slowdown in PC and gaming sales. For fiscal 2023, the company expects to see continued growth in U.S. data centers. The stock traded up about 6% in Wednesday’s premarket.



Airbnb beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The company’s outlook for bookings in the current quarter was disappointing. Shares traded down 6.4% Wednesday morning.

Devon Energy also beat on both the top and bottom lines but reduced its third-quarter dividend from $1.55 to $1.35. The stock traded down about 2.7%.

Energy Transfer beat the consensus EPS estimate but fell short on revenue. The company raised fiscal 2022 EPS guidance to a new range of $12.8 billion to $13.0 billion. Shares traded essentially flat in Wednesday’s premarket.

Before markets opened Wednesday morning, CVS Health beat consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The health care giant also boosted fiscal-year EPS guidance and raised cash flow from operations guidance by $1 billion at each end of the prior range. Shares traded down 1.7% in Wednesday’s premarket.

Cenovus Energy beat both top-line and bottom-line estimates. The stock traded down about 2.5%.

Paramount Global missed both top-line and bottom-line forecasts. Shares traded down about 7.5% early Wednesday.

After Wednesday’s closing bell, Albemarle, Marathon Oil, Qualcomm and Robinhood are set to report quarterly results. Before U.S. markets open on Thursday, Barrick Gold, ConocoPhillips, Exelon and Peloton will share their quarterly results.



Here is a preview of five companies set to report quarterly results after U.S. markets close on Thursday.

Block

Over the past 12 months, Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has seen its share price fall by almost 77%. The bleeding started last November, shortly after the company posted its 52-week high. Block gets high marks from analysts thanks to its Cash App digital wallet and its integration of recently acquired Afterpay, a buy-now-pay-later platform, into a broader e-commerce platform. A major remaining issue is whether the current weak economy will sink the company’s efforts.