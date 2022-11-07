German Management Consulting Firm Abshagen Consulting Takes Significant Position in BFRI / Biofronte

German management consulting company Abshagen Consulting GmbH has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,148,042 shares of Biofrontera Inc (BFRI ). This represents 11.8% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Armistice Capital, Llc holds 763,637 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company.

Bard Associates Inc holds 259,275 shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 246,075 shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFRI by 28.57% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 212,590 shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 151,163 shares, representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFRI by 6.68% over the last quarter.

VEXMX – Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114,476 shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,759 shares, representing an increase of 49.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFRI by 40.92% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 110,761 shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,505 shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFRI by 94.13% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biofrontera Inc. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 19.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Biofrontera Inc is 0.0092%, a decrease of 30.7508%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 93.36% to 1,679,987 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel