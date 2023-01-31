Royce & Associates Cuts Stake in TiGenix

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.57MM shares of TiGenix (TIG). This represents 1.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 4.07MM shares and 7.94% of the company, a decrease in shares of 86.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.83% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.28% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for TiGenix is $7.22. The forecasts range from a low of $6.21 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.28% from its latest reported closing price of $6.05.

The projected annual revenue for TiGenix is $285MM, an increase of 3.62%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55, an increase of 5.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in TiGenix. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TIG is 0.0240%, a decrease of 32.8745%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.52% to 19,943K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

RYTRX – Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 3,076,789 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783,989 shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIG by 31.38% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. holds 1,383,085 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384,490 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIG by 85.87% over the last quarter.

Blair William & Co/il holds 607,506 shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 662,137 shares, representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIG by 48.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 530,381 shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 508,940 shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 381,740 shares, representing an increase of 24.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIG by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Trean Insurance Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. is a full-service insurance management and reinsurance consulting company. With its seasoned team of insurance and reinsurance accounting, claims, data, regulatory, and underwriting professionals, Teran Insurance Group, Inc. has the expertise to consult on all aspects of your insurance operations. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. prides itself on being relationship-driven and a true business partner—one that listens to the needs of our clients. As a one-stop shop for insurance and reinsurance services, Trean Insurance Group can help you achieve your goals and develop profitable business.

