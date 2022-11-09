Musk’s Twitter Growing at Record Pace, Now Has Over ¼ Billion mDAUs

A recent report indicates that despite the alleged chaos Twitter is facing following Elon Musk’s takeover, it has been getting new users at a record pace. Allegedly, the data comes from a document sent to the platform’s marketing staff.

Twitter’s mDAUs Growth at “All-Time Highs”

An FAQ document sent to Twitter’s marketing staff allegedly states that the website has seen a 20% acceleration in monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth in the first week since Musk officially bought the platform. This development brings the total number of mDAUs up to at least 250 million from the previously disclosed figure of 237.8 million.

The report states that this FAQ is meant, in part, to help marketing staff address the concerns of clients following the recent massive exodus of advertisers from the platform. It is also meant to alleviate the problems the department is facing after Sarah Personette, Twitter’s top marketing executive left the company.

One of the reasons advertisers are leaving are the concerns over alleged changes in community guidelines on the platform. Shortly after Musk took over, thousands of tweets containing racial slurs and other offensive language went out. The company’s new CEO quickly pointed out that the guidelines remain unchanged, and Yoel Roth, the head of safety and integrity, explained that the incident was a result of a trolling campaign launched by a very limited number of accounts.

Musk’s Troubled Twitter Acquisition

While Musk initially backed out of buying Twitter due to the prevalence of “spam bots” on the platform, he ultimately agreed to go through with the deal in early October. The exact reasoning behind his second change of heart remains somewhat unclear, although the billionaire’s lawyers might have judged he wouldn’t be able to win a lawsuit filed against him by the company.

Ahead of the acquisition, Musk stated he is planning to fire around 75% of Twitter’s staff—a plan he executed late last week, although the number of fired employees wasn’t so high across the board. The new CEO is also delisting the company from NYSE on November 8th.

However, much like the pre-acquisition didn’t go smoothly, Musk is facing a set of problems after he took the company over. Twitter is facing a class-action lawsuit from former employees, and allegedly even had to try and re-hire a number of recently laid-off staffers.

The platform is also reportedly suffering a massive drop in revenue due to the advertiser exodus. According to Musk, the exodus is the result of the actions of certain activist groups concerned over an alleged resurgence of hate speech on the platform.

