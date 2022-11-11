Wellington Ups Stake in Movie Theatre Company Cinemark (CNK) After Positive Q3 Results

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,722,193 shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK). This represents 10.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10,617,030 shares and 8.88% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.83% and an increase in total ownership of 1.67% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

In their most recent earnings update, Cinemark reported positive news:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.?s total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 50% to $650.4 million compared with $434.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, admissions revenue was $324.6 million and concession revenue was $253.6 million, driven by attendance of 48.4 million patrons. Average ticket price was $6.71 and concession revenue per patron was $5.24.

Net loss attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $(24.5) million compared with a loss of $(77.8) million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Diluted loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $(0.20) compared with diluted loss per share of $(0.65) for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $99.5 million compared with $44.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 18,258,910 shares representing 15.41% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,805,166 shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 12,449,000 shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,649,459 shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 10.39% over the last quarter.

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,485,416 shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,620,952 shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds 5,044,822 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865,174 shares, representing an increase of 43.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 8.55% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is 0.1293%, an increase of 14.8007%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.24% to 123,266,443 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel