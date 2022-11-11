Morgan Stanley Sells Almost All of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Position After Q3 Update

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 384,245 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI). This represents 0.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4,070,392 shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 90.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.80% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Highlights from the Q3 earnings report include:

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Aerie reported results compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

Total glaucoma franchise net product revenues of $36.1 million, up 23% compared to $29.3 million

Net loss of $26.8 million, an improvement of 32% compared to a net loss of $39.7 million

Net loss per share (diluted) of $0.56 compared to a net loss per share (diluted) of $0.86

Non-GAAP net loss of $13.1 million compared to non-GAAP net loss of $33.1 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share (diluted) of $0.27 compared to non-GAAP net loss per share (diluted) of $0.72

What are other large shareholders doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) holds 4,695,020 shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 3,431,770 shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,313,006 shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERI by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 2,719,487 shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559,480 shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERI by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 2,599,748 shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,770,652 shares, representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AERI by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group LLC holds 2,361,000 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376,970 shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERI by 10.13% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.1107%, an increase of 16.9741%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 50,964,242 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel