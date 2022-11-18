Etf Managers Group Increases Stake in Cannabis Supply Company GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Fintel reports that Etf Managers Group, Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,236,666 shares of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG). This represents 5.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 25, 2022 they reported 3,035,418 shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

AdvisorShares Investments LLC holds 3,702,509 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101,799 shares, representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 14.65% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management Co/ca/ holds 1,159,900 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 1,122,899 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121,558 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,045,650 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 999,834 shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 5.57% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrowGeneration Corp. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GrowGeneration Corp is 0.1166%, a decrease of 26.6125%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 37,231,075 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel