Polar Asset Management Makes Whopping Increase to their North American Construction (NOA) Holdings

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,155,115 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA). This represents 10.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1,611,549 shares and 5.63% of the company, an increase in shares of 95.78% and an increase in total ownership of 5.32% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Cannell Capital Llc holds 2,800,757 shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589,786 shares, representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 9.81% over the last quarter.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp holds 2,200,243 shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151,636 shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal /can/ holds 1,233,640 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,790 shares, representing an increase of 98.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 1,358.53% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 1,110,100 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1,038,001 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043,278 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 14.22% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in North American Construction Group Ltd. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 9.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to North American Construction Group Ltd is 0.2467%, a decrease of 4.9194%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 15,859,790 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

