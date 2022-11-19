Raymond James Has 5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Under $10 With 85% to 370% Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon, Apple and Netflix traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured in March, has tripled since then.

Raymond James is one the premier investment banks in the world, so we screened the firm’s outstanding research database and found five stocks trading under the $10 level with the firm’s highest Strong Buy rating that could provide investors with some huge upside potential, ranging from 85% to almost 400%. Note that these five stocks are much better suited for very aggressive investors. It is also important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Byrna Technologies

In a very dangerous and litigious world, this stock could be a huge winner. Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) is a defense technology company that develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions.

The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers and projectiles.

Byrna Technologies also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International and changed its name in March 2020.

The Raymond James price target is $15 and the consensus target is $13. The shares traded on Friday at $8.25. Hitting the Raymond James target price would be an 85% gain.



InflaRX

This micro-cap biotech could be a massive winner for aggressive traders. InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology, primarily in Germany and the United States. The company’s C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.