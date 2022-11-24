CEO Jeffrey Eberwein Ups Stake in Hudson Global (HSON)

Fintel reports that Eberwein Jeffrey E. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 228,490 shares of Hudson Global Inc (HSON). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 16, 2022 they reported 199,378 shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.60% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. The Company delivers innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide.

Through its consultative approach, it develops tailored talent solutions designed to meet its clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, it meets its commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 359,876 shares representing 12.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 360,656 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 309,866 shares representing 11.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 311,914 shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 86,819 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,119 shares, representing a decrease of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 12.09% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors, LLC holds 70,302 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,302 shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 29.42% over the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC holds 70,000 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Global Inc. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Hudson Global Inc is 0.3282%, a decrease of 0.8340%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 2,124,723 shares.

Fintel’s Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling – and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

This article originally appeared on Fintel.