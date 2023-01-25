James Wolf Ups Stake in Enzo, May Seek Board Seat

Fintel reports that James Wolf has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,942,400 shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ). This represents 10.14% of the company.

In is previous filing dated November 23, 2022 Wolf reported 4,168,500 shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.57% and an increase in total ownership of 1.58% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership

Wolf said in the filing he may nominate himself for election as a director of the Company at the next annual meeting of shareholders if he is not nominated or approved by the Board of Directors.

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. holds 5,175,913 shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2,909,664 shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016,164 shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENZ by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC holds 2,390,211 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1,334,479 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536,857 shares, representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENZ by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 971,010 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 957,485 shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENZ by 14.23% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enzo Biochem, Inc.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 11.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Enzo Biochem, Inc. is 0.3169%, an increase of 20.3050%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 23,764,544 shares.

