These Are the Top 10 Holdings of David Tepper

David Tepper is a prominent investor and hedge fund manager, who co-founded Appaloosa Management in 1993. Prior to Appaloosa, Tepper worked at Goldman Sachs. He has also worked at Equibank and Republic Steel.

David Tepper, who was named the world’s top-earning hedge fund manager by the New York Times in 2009, has an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of David Tepper.

Top 10 Holdings Of David Tepper

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of Appaloosa Management to come up with the top 10 holdings of David Tepper. Here are the top 10 holdings of David Tepper:

10. Antero Resources

Tepper owns over 1.2 million shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) at an estimated average price of $10.10. These shares have a market value of more than $38 million and account for 2.81% of Tepper’s portfolio.

Tepper first took position in Antero Resources shares in Q1 2021 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Antero Resources shares are up by almost 94% year to date and up over 10% in the last three months.

9. Microsoft

Tepper owns 235K shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at an estimated average price of $213.31. These shares have a market value of more than $54 million and account for 4.02% of Tepper’s portfolio.

Tepper first took position in Microsoft shares in Q1 2020 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Microsoft shares are down by over 29% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last three months.

8. UnitedHealth Group

Tepper owns 150K shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) at an estimated average price of $302.08. These shares have a market value of more than $75 million and account for 5.57% of Tepper’s portfolio.

Tepper first took position in UnitedHealth Group shares in Q1 2017. UnitedHealth Group shares are up by almost 6% year to date and up over 3% in the last three months.

7. Macy’s

Tepper owns 6 million shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) at an estimated average price of $17.50. These shares have a market value of more than $94 million and account for 6.91% of Tepper’s portfolio.

Tepper first took position in Macy’s shares in Q4 2020. Macy’s shares are down by over 22% year to date but are up by over 29% in the last three months.

6. EQT

Tepper owns over 2.50 million shares of EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) at an estimated average price of $19.03. These shares have a market value of more than $102 million and account for 7.56% of Tepper’s portfolio.

Tepper first took position in EQT shares in Q4 2020 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. EQT shares are up by over 66% year to date but are down by over 12% in the last three months.

5. Energy Transfer

Tepper owns over 10 million shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) at an estimated average price of $10.63. These shares have a market value of more than $112 million and account for 8.27% of Tepper’s portfolio.

Tepper first took position in Energy Transfer shares in Q2 2017 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Energy Transfer shares are up by over 45% year to date and up over 13% in the last three months.

5. Meta Platforms

Tepper owns 875K shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) at an estimated average price of $181.15. These shares have a market value of more than $118 million and account for 8.73% of Tepper’s portfolio.

Tepper first took position in Meta Platforms shares in Q1 2016 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Meta Platforms shares are down by almost 65% year to date and down almost 16% in the last three months.

3. Amazon.com

Tepper owns over 1.44 million shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at an estimated average price of $116.12. These shares have a market value of more than $163 million and account for 12.04% of Tepper’s portfolio.

Tepper first took position in Amazon shares in Q1 2019 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Amazon shares are down by almost 49% year to date and down over 25% in the last three months.

2. Alphabet (Cl. C)

Tepper owns over 1.99 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) at an estimated average price of $51.84. These shares have a market value of more than $191 million and account for 14.10% of Tepper’s portfolio.

Tepper first took position in Alphabet shares in Q2 2014 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Alphabet shares are down by almost 38% year to date and down over 9% in the last three months.

1. Constellation Energy

Tepper owns over 2.63 million shares of Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG) at an estimated average price of $57.90. These shares have a market value of more than $218 million and account for 16.08% of Tepper’s portfolio.

Tepper first took position in Constellation Energy shares in Q2 2022 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Constellation Energy shares are up by over 5% in the last three months.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk