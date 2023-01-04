Investing

BofA's Top Pick in All 11 Stock Sectors

Paul Ausick
January 4, 2023 11:39 am

After the debacle in equity markets last year, the first couple of trading days of the new year offer a chance to try to get back some of the old mojo. Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, and her team have just released their 11 stock picks for 2023, one in each of the S&P sectors.

2022 was not exactly a banner year for BofA’s choices. Just four of their 11 picks for the past year outperformed relative to the sector average: BorgWarner, Exxon Mobil, Mondelez and Welltower.

Of the seven stocks that performed worse than the sector average, Eastman Chemical, F5 and NRG Energy were the double-digit underperformers.

The analysts outlined the bases for their 2023 choices:

We select these stocks primarily based on alignment with our 2023 themes … including quality, value, free cash flow generation, domestic vs. global exposure, dividend growth potential, and we looked for companies with earnings resilience given the expected recession – either from top-down strength (e.g., capex/automation beneficiaries) and/or margin stability. We also take into account crowding risk, BofA analysts’ earnings outlook vs. consensus, ESGMeter and other fundamental, statistical and technical factors.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023

The following table shows how the 11 sectors performed in 2022, BofA’s 2022 sector pick, the sector pick’s return for the year, and the 2023 sector pick, along with its return in 2022.

Sector 2022 Sector Return 2022 Pick 2022 Return 2023 Pick 2022 Return
Comm Svcs -36.20% Disney -43.90% Fox Corp. -16.61%
Cons Disc -65.50% BorgWarner -9.20% Tractor Supply -9.18%
Cons Stpls -2.61% Mondelez 2.90% Walmart -0.46%
Energy 62.50% Exxon 87.40% Exxon 87.40%
Financials -12.34% Wells Fargo -11.90% Arch Capital 41.24%
Health Care -5.80% CVS Corp. -7.60% Humana 11.15%
Industrials -8.08% Eaton -7.20% Honeywell 4.90%
Technology -31.55% F5 Inc. -41.40% Analog Devices -1.08%
Materials -11.51% Eastman Chemical -30.40% Mosaic 12.80%
Real Estate -25.55% Welltower -21.20% Welltower -21.20%
Utilities 1.65% NRG Energy -23.50% Duke 2.03%


Subramanian and her team at BofA also made a few specific comments about each of their 2023 picks.

Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) – “Old” media with secular (sports betting) tailwind, improving glassdoor.com culture score post-controversy, in our Low Price (recovery) screen

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) – Quality (A+), healthy balance sheet, domestic sales, positive revisions and preservation expectations, div. growth, neglected by active, High ESGMeter

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) – Consumer trade-down beneficiary, High Quality (B+), low leverage, High ESGMeter, stagflation beneficiary, neglected by [long-only investors] and HFs

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) – Still underweight by [long-only investors) (0.4x), higher oil beta than CVX, strong FCF yield, attractive div. yield (3.4%), High ESGMeter

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) – Benefits from falling interest rate volatility, High ESGMeter In our Alpha Surprise Screen (inexpensive, out-of-consensus stocks)

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) – High Quality (A-), pure domestic, High ESGMeter, positive EPS revisions, accelerating EPS growth, relatively recession resistant

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) – Automation beneficiary, High Quality (A-), High ESGMeter, IRA/decarbonization beneficiary

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) – Labor automation beneficiary, strong free cash flow generator, Quality (A- ) & Value (~20% discount to sector)

Mosaic Co. (NYSE: MOS) – Pure-play fertilizer company amid a tight potash market, strong FCF/EV (16%), High ESGMeter

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) – Senior housing REIT set to recover from COVID; senior housing supply will likely remain muted; Quality (B+), healthy div. yield (3.4%), High ESGMeter

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) – Defensive dividend yield (3.9%), Quality (B+), 50% underweight by active [long-only investors], High ESGMeter

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, ACGL, ADI, DUK, FOXA, HON, HUM, MOS, TSCO, WELL, WMT, XOM, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter

5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners

Tech Stocks Hit Hardest Since 2008 Collapse: 7 'Strong Buy' Sector Leaders for...

5 Well-Known Buy-Rated Stocks Trade Under $10 and Offer Huge Potential 2023...