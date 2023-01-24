Qatar Investment Authority Doubles Stake in Credit Suisse

Fintel reports that Qatar Investment Authority has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 272,251,995 shares of Credit Suisse Group (CS). This represents 6.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 17, 2021 they reported 133,217,522 shares and 5.57% of the company, an increase in shares of 104.37% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Credit Suisse Group AG is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded and based in Switzerland.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 26,414,081 shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,956,736 shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CS by 26.84% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 6,600,000 shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning zero shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC holds 5,092,833 shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,604 shares, representing an increase of 99.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CS by 28,687.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 4,790,619 shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning zero shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments, Lp holds 4,496,027 shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning zero shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Suisse Group. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Credit Suisse Group is 0.1521%, a decrease of 20.6637%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 501,365,434 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel