Founder and CEO Ronen Luzon More Than Doubles My Size (MYSZ) Position

Fintel reports that Luzon Ronen has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,589,399 shares of My Size, Inc. (MYSZ). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 255,119 shares and 3.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 1,306.95%, and an increase in total ownership of 6.30% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

My Size, Inc. has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Jane Street Group, Llc holds 105,286 shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,723 shares, representing an increase of 38.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYSZ by 61.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 86,590 shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 71,303 shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,349 shares, representing a decrease of 39.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYSZ by 33.28% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial LLC holds 70,270 shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hrt Financial Lp holds 25,684 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,756 shares, representing an increase of 42.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYSZ by 146.45% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in My Size, Inc.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 22.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to My Size, Inc. is 0.0002%, an increase of 295.6114%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.68% to 470,447 shares.

