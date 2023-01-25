Kroger Declares $0.26 Dividend

Kroger said on January 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the most recent share price of $44.70 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 0.58%. Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.66% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kroger is $54.38. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.66% from its latest reported closing price of $44.70.

The projected annual revenue for Kroger is $152,754MM, an increase of 4.28%. The projected annual EPS is $4.25, an increase of 31.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kroger Co. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Kroger Co is 0.3112%, a decrease of 2.6158%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 606,172,689 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 50,268,823 shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,437,295 shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 13,276,624 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,109,291 shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 12,925,710 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,746,010 shares, representing a decrease of 29.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 11,046,415 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,940,515 shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KR by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,953,426 shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,949,775 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Kroger Co. Background Information

The Kroger Co. is Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to its Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. it is, across its family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 60 million customers through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. It is committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

