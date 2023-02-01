Hexcel Declares $0.12 Dividend

Hexcel said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the most recent share price of $67.75 / share, the stock’s dividend yield was 0.74%. Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.75% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is $63.18. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of $67.75.

The projected annual revenue for Hexcel is $1,773MM, an increase of 12.38%. The projected annual EPS is $1.84, an increase of 23.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexcel. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HXL is 0.2593%, a decrease of 3.6987%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 103,418K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,160,587 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,897,335 shares, representing an increase of 36.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 65.67% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,176,206 shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068,832 shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,165,002 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271,490 shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,799,982 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,301,521 shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 3,522,352 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842,817 shares, representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Hexcel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

