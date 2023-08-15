Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Ducommun With Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ducommun is 65.02. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 44.31% from its latest reported closing price of 45.06.

The projected annual revenue for Ducommun is 761MM, an increase of 2.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ducommun. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCO is 0.22%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 12,933K shares. The put/call ratio of DCO is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 662K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 41.31% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 465K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 25.82% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 445K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 432K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 393K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 20.83% over the last quarter.

Ducommun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.

