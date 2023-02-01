Jabil Circuit Declares $0.08 Dividend

Jabil Circuit said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the most recent share price of $77.20 / share, the stock’s dividend yield was 0.41%. Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.47% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jabil Circuit is $82.97. The forecasts range from a low of $74.13 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.47% from its latest reported closing price of $77.20.

The projected annual revenue for Jabil Circuit is $34,863MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual EPS is $8.27, an increase of 17.45%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jabil Circuit. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 4.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JBL is 0.3150%, an increase of 9.5121%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 139,620K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Texas Yale Capital holds 8,482,232 shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,475,682 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,331,115 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245,575 shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 24.91% over the last quarter.

IJH – iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,019,668 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050,262 shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,718,600 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772,122 shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 20.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,693,397 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739,556 shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Jabil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jabil is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world’s leading brands rely on Jabil’s unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment.

