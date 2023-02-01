BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical With Market Perform

On January 30, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.20% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $122.96. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from its latest reported closing price of $114.70.

The projected annual revenue for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $2,613MM, an increase of 30.11%. The projected annual EPS is $1.47, an increase of 222.58%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 17,625,505 shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,678,485 shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,773,963 shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,007,063 shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 10.24% over the last quarter.

DODGX – Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,005,225 shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,986,725 shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,620,494 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX – Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,246,579 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1073 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BMRN is 0.3028%, an increase of 1.8342%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 218,256K shares.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company’s portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

This article originally appeared on Fintel