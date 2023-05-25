Unusual Put Option Trade in Alibaba Worth $13,955.5K

On May 24, 2023 at 13:56:33 ET an unusually large $13,955.50K block of Put contracts in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (BABA) was sold, with a strike price of $155.00 / share, expiring in 240 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.01th percentile of all recent large trades made in BABA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 1.25%, an increase of 28.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.06% to 451,313K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR is 147.81. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 78.34% from its latest reported closing price of 82.88.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR is 991,825MM, an increase of 14.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 62.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 17,283K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,279K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 12,634K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,979K shares, representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,034K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,910K shares, representing an increase of 28.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 50.58% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,671K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,889K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 38.37% over the last quarter.

VPMCX – Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 9,933K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,914K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

