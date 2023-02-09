Barclays Initiates Coverage of Dollar Tree With Equal-Weight Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Dollar Tree with a Equal-Weight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.42% Upside
As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is $167.55. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.42% from its latest reported closing price of $150.37.
The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is $28,764MM, an increase of 3.87%. The projected annual EPS is $7.33, an increase of 1.54%.
What are large shareholders doing?
Capital World Investors holds 17,874,054 shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,271,279 shares, representing an increase of 42.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 60.60% over the last quarter.
Mantle Ridge holds 11,365,531 shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
ANCFX – AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,612,735 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,999,735 shares, representing an increase of 34.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 41.96% over the last quarter.
Nomura Holdings holds 7,485,518 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,664,106 shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 25.84% over the last quarter.
VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,342,502 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,309,909 shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 8.50% over the last quarter.
Fund Sentiment
There are 1658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.01%.
Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DLTR is 0.4312%, a decrease of 2.2507%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 253,619K shares.
Dollar Tree Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.
