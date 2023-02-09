Barclays Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group

On February 6, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Lloyds Banking Group from to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.03% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group is $3.19. The forecasts range from a low of $2.35 to a high of $5.36. The average price target represents an increase of 23.03% from its latest reported closing price of $2.59.

The projected annual revenue for Lloyds Banking Group is $18,854MM, an increase of 16.38%. The projected annual EPS is $0.07, an increase of 32.75%.

What are large shareholders doing?

OAKIX – Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,109,778,354 shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278,222,051 shares, representing a decrease of 15.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 5.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX – Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 911,289,346 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 914,142,636 shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 4.05% over the last quarter.

ARTKX – Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 811,826,070 shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 789,427,519 shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 0.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX – Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 509,087,642 shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 504,138,419 shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 2.55% over the last quarter.

SGENX – First Eagle Global Fund holds 437,703,164 shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 480,854,718 shares, representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LYG is 0.2897%, a decrease of 6.6209%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.01% to 7,861,495K shares.

Lloyds Banking Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lloyds Banking Group is a British financial institution formed through the acquisition of HBOS by Lloyds TSB in 2009. It is one of the UKs largest financial services organisations, with 30 million customers and 65,000 employees.

