Wells Fargo Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.02% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is 31.71. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.02% from its latest reported closing price of 32.70.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is 959MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OHI is 0.19%, a decrease of 34.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 166,281K shares. The put/call ratio of OHI is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,292K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,442K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 0.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,254K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,097K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 7.44% over the last quarter.

IJH – iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,227K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,232K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,228K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,247K shares, representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 11.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,131K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,033K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Omega Healthcare Investors Background Information

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

