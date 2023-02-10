LightShed Partners Downgrades AT&T

On February 8, 2023, LightShed Partners downgraded their outlook for AT & T from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for AT & T is $21.46. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of $19.16.

The projected annual revenue for AT & T is $125,417MM, an increase of 3.87%. The projected annual EPS is $2.62.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 212,603K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 210,832K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 23.07% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 195,316K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,166K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 20.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161,540K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 158,452K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 22.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 133,693K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,027K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 77,280K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,721K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 22.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3206 funds or institutions reporting positions in AT & T. This is a decrease of 108 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to T is 0.44%, a decrease of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 4,032,103K shares. The put/call ratio of T is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

AT&T Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AT&T Inc. is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico. AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

This article originally appeared on Fintel