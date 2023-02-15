Unusual Put Option Trade in Lattice Semiconductor Worth $62.37K

On February 13, 2023 at 09:51:43 (ET) an unusually large $62.37K block of Put contracts in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) was bought, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 4 days (on February 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in LSCC options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor is $76.04. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of $81.06.

The projected annual revenue for Lattice Semiconductor is $749MM, an increase of 19.67%. The projected annual EPS is $2.06, an increase of 81.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 927 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.32%, an increase of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 172,057K shares. The put/call ratio of LSCC is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,066K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 9,840K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,942K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 31.25% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,493K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,793K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,487K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,529K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 6.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,118K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,053K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

