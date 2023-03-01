Unusual Call Option Trade in Ambarella Worth $390K

On February 28, 2023 at 11:27:51 (ET) an unusually large $390.00K block of Call contracts in Ambarella (AMBA) was sold, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 3 days (on March 3, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in AMBA options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.86% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambarella is $96.94. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.86% from its latest reported closing price of $92.45.

The projected annual revenue for Ambarella is $345MM, an increase of 0.02%. The projected annual EPS is $1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambarella. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBA is 0.28%, an increase of 19.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 38,282K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBA is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,820K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 42.88% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,388K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

WSTRX – Ivy Science and Technology Fund Class R holds 1,288K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 86.04% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,263K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 20.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 72.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,086K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Ambarella Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.

This article originally appeared on Fintel