Unusual Put Option Trade in eBay (EBAY) Worth $510.25K

On February 16, 2023 at 11:45:38 (ET) an unusually large $510.25K block of Put contracts in eBay (EBAY) was bought, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 15 days (on March 3, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in EBAY options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.09% Downside

As of February 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for eBay is $48.61. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.09% from its latest reported closing price of $49.65.

The projected annual revenue for eBay is $9,846MM, a decrease of 0.53%. The projected annual EPS is $4.33, an increase of 8,771.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1847 funds or institutions reporting positions in eBay. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 523,604K shares. The put/call ratio of EBAY is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,371K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,486K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 8.56% over the last quarter.

VIMSX – Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,645K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,442K shares, representing an increase of 49.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 81.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,454K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,390K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,593K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,487K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 11,097K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,485K shares, representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 99.91% over the last quarter.

EBay Background Information

eBay Inc. is an American multinational e-commerce company based in San Jose, California, that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995, and became a notable success story of the dot-com bubble.

This article originally appeared on Fintel