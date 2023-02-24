Unusual Call Option Trade in Riot Blockchain Worth $80.50K

On February 23, 2023 at 09:30:02 (ET) an unusually large $80.50K block of Call contracts in Riot Blockchain (RIOT) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 15 days (on March 10, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.41 percentile of all recent large trades made in RIOT options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.58% Upside

As of February 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riot Blockchain is $9.63. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 51.58% from its latest reported closing price of $6.35.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Blockchain is $424MM, an increase of 46.23%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Blockchain. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.21%, an increase of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 67,010K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,579K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,548K shares, representing an increase of 22.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 125.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,925K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares, representing an increase of 22.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 124.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,491K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares, representing an increase of 25.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 40.18% over the last quarter.

IWM – iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,964K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 98.10% over the last quarter.

VISGX – Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,268K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 116.45% over the last quarter.

Riot Blockchain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company’s primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

