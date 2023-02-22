Unusual Put Option Trade in Capital One Financial Worth $2,171.40K

On February 21, 2023 at 13:57:51 (ET) an unusually large $2,171.40K block of Put contracts in Capital One Financial (COF) was sold, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 24 days (on March 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in COF options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.01% Upside

As of February 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is $118.96. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.01% from its latest reported closing price of $111.17.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is $37,170MM, an increase of 30.87%. The projected annual EPS is $16.13, a decrease of 10.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1904 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.33%, a decrease of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 425,158K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,372K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,832K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 9.89% over the last quarter.

DODGX – Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,746K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,249K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,143K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,082K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 12,631K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,681K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 12,598K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,651K shares, representing an increase of 39.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 53.83% over the last quarter.

Capital One Financial Declares $0.60 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $111.17 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 2.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 3.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Capital One Financial Background Information

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

