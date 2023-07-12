Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Now Owns 3.91% of Flushing Financial (FFIC)

Fintel reports that Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.15MM shares of Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC). This represents 3.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2021 they reported 1.05MM shares and 3.42% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.57% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flushing Financial is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.57% from its latest reported closing price of 12.25.

The projected annual revenue for Flushing Financial is 235MM, an increase of 2.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flushing Financial. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIC is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 22,659K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIC is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,565K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 29.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 704K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 25.03% over the last quarter.

DFSVX – U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio – Institutional Class holds 678K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 37.66% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST – 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 677K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Flushing Financial Declares $0.22 Dividend

On May 16, 2023, the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023, received the payment on June 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $12.25 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 7.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.57%, the lowest has been 2.94%, and the highest has been 9.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Flushing Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

