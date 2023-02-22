Unusual Put Option Trade in Nvidia Worth $980K

On February 21, 2023 at 10:47:20 (ET) an unusually large $980.00K block of Put contracts in NVIDIA (NVDA) was bought, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 486 days (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 53.33 percentile of all recent large trades made in NVDA options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.75% Downside

As of February 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is $203.72. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.75% from its latest reported closing price of $213.88.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is $27,481MM, a decrease of 3.80%. The projected annual EPS is $3.33, an increase of 39.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4494 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 0.90%, a decrease of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 1,783,722K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70,850K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,052K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,957K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,913K shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 29.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,763K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,424K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45,789K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,096K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 31,015K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,632K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 15.98% over the last quarter.

NVIDIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

This article originally appeared on Fintel