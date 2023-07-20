Goldman Sachs Maintains Enphase Energy Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.65% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is 258.86. The forecasts range from a low of 170.69 to a high of $352.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.65% from its latest reported closing price of 184.05.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is 3,242MM, an increase of 23.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.38%, a decrease of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 109,796K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,224K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,132K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 25.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX – Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,188K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 22.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,172K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,142K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 25.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,897K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,846K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 25.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,377K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,633K shares, representing a decrease of 10.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 93.68% over the last quarter.

Enphase Energy Background Information

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

