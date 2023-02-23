Unusual Call Option Trade in TG Therapeutics Worth $748.66K

On February 22, 2023 at 10:32:45 (ET) an unusually large $748.66K block of Call contracts in TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 86 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in TGTX options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.38% Upside

As of February 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for TG Therapeutics is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.38% from its latest reported closing price of $16.27.

The projected annual revenue for TG Therapeutics is $72MM, an increase of 1,342.50%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTX is 0.10%, an increase of 83.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.37% to 97,833K shares. The put/call ratio of TGTX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI – SPDR Biotech ETF holds 8,476K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,515K shares, representing a decrease of 35.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,193K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares, representing an increase of 36.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 192.23% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 4,319K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,702K shares, representing a decrease of 78.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 17.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,883K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 49.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,433K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,422K shares, representing a decrease of 28.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 99.98% over the last quarter.

TG Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQTM (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development.

