BlackRock Increases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.20MM shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO). This represents 14.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 18.21MM shares and 13.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.13% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is $57.35. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.13% from its latest reported closing price of $49.38.

The projected annual revenue for Halozyme Therapeutics is $906MM, an increase of 56.11%. The projected annual EPS is $2.98, an increase of 95.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halozyme Therapeutics. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HALO is 0.40%, an increase of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 162,476K shares. The put/call ratio of HALO is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,141K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 68.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,638K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,571K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 4,419K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,110K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 8.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,120K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 5.10% over the last quarter.

IJH – iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,026K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Halozyme Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients’ lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. Halozyme’s proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx and Horizon Therapeutics. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company’s partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego.

