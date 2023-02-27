Unusual Put Option Trade in Moderna Worth $7,500.88K

On February 24, 2023 at 15:27:18 (ET) an unusually large $7,500.88K block of Put contracts in Moderna (MRNA) was sold, with a strike price of $270.00 / share, expiring in 329 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.79 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in MRNA options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.69% Upside

As of February 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is $238.60. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $531.30. The average price target represents an increase of 61.69% from its latest reported closing price of $147.57.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is $8,915MM, a decrease of 53.72%. The projected annual EPS is $5.37, a decrease of 74.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an increase of 185 owner(s) or 10.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.42%, an increase of 22.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 266,614K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 44,787K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,280K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 51.86% over the last quarter.

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,887K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,918K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,958K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 14.06% over the last quarter.

VWIGX – Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,770K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,904K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 28.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,627K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,659K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

