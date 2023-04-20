Unusual Put Option Trade in Moderna Worth $9,077K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:23:17 ET an unusually large $9,077.00K block of Put contracts in Moderna (MRNA) was bought, with a strike price of $175.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 46.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRNA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1905 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.45%, an increase of 23.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 264,941K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is $231.18. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $531.30. The average price target represents an increase of 62.08% from its latest reported closing price of $142.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is $8,915MM, a decrease of 53.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST – EQ holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 106K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 34.86% over the last quarter.

DTLVX – Large Company Value Portfolio Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 78.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 20.08% over the last quarter.

USNZ – Xtrackers Net Zero Pathway Paris Aligned US Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 28.88% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 113K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 33.26% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

See all Moderna regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel