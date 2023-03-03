Unusual Put Option Trade in SQL Technologies Worth $25K

On March 2, 2023 at 11:17:37 ET an unusually large $25.00K block of Put contracts in SQL Technologies (SKYX) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 141 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in SKYX options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 385.71% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for SQL Technologies is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 385.71% from its latest reported closing price of $3.15.

The projected annual revenue for SQL Technologies is $66MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in SQL Technologies. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 14.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYX is 0.01%, a decrease of 7.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.59% to 4,318K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,219K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 36.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX – Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 510K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 31.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 401K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 38.75% over the last quarter.

SlateStone Wealth holds 336K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 33.40% over the last quarter.

KOMP – SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 241K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

