Unusual Call Option Trade in Cipher Mining Worth $139.86K

On March 30, 2023 at 15:31:47 ET an unusually large $139.86K block of Call contracts in Cipher Mining (CIFR) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 169 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in CIFR options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.45% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is $2.96. The forecasts range from a low of $2.73 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 34.45% from its latest reported closing price of $2.20.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is $105MM, an increase of 3,359.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.08%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.96% to 15,460K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,308K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITAX – Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 942K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 74.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 56.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 877K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 60.75% over the last quarter.

IWM – iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 831K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 57.96% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 645K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 94.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 693.47% over the last quarter.

Cipher Mining Background Information

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

