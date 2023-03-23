Mudrick Capital Management Now Owns 4.9% of Hycroft Mining

Fintel reports that Mudrick Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.12MM shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 15, 2023 they reported 12.64MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,568.05% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hycroft Mining Holding is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3,568.05% from its latest reported closing price of $0.36.

The projected annual revenue for Hycroft Mining Holding is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hycroft Mining Holding. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYMC is 0.01%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 43,555K shares. The put/call ratio of HYMC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IWM – iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,257K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,738K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VEXMX – Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,905K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,461K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares, representing a decrease of 53.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 44.42% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,174K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Background Information

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world- class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital,low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

