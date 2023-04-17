Unusual Call Option Trade in Marathon Digital Worth $90K

On April 14, 2023 at 10:57:31 ET an unusually large $90.00K block of Call contracts in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.55th percentile of all recent large trades made in MARA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.27%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.67% to 55,552K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is $12.21. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.96% from its latest reported closing price of $11.52.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is $545MM, an increase of 362.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flaharty Asset Management holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 23.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 76.43% over the last quarter.

NSIDX – Northern Small Cap Index Fund holds 59K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 67.32% over the last quarter.

Vident Investment Advisory holds 160K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 24.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 84.61% over the last quarter.

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 55.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 99.94% over the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

