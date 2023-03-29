Unusual Put Option Trade in JD.com Worth $497.58K

On March 28, 2023 at 10:53:57 ET an unusually large $497.58K block of Put contracts in JD.com (JD) was sold, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 52 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.81 percentile of all recent large trades made in JD options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.77% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for JD.com is $80.66. The forecasts range from a low of $42.08 to a high of $106.96. The average price target represents an increase of 102.77% from its latest reported closing price of $39.78.

The projected annual revenue for JD.com is $1,249,803MM, an increase of 19.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1175 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD.com. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JD is 0.93%, an increase of 5.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 461,244K shares. The put/call ratio of JD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX – Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,600K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,241K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 30.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX – Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,551K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,095K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 31.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 21,862K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,963K shares, representing a decrease of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 21,812K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,860K shares, representing a decrease of 36.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JD by 8.77% over the last quarter.

IEMG – iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,812K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,524K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 3.49% over the last quarter.

JD.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JD.com, Inc., also known as Jingdong, internationally known as Joybuy and formerly called 360buy, is a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing.

