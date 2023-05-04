Unusual Put Option Trade in JD.com Worth $1,584K

On May 3, 2023 at 14:59:18 ET an unusually large $1,584.00K block of Put contracts in JD.com Inc – ADR (JD) was sold, with a strike price of $52.50 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.88th percentile of all recent large trades made in JD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD.com Inc – ADR. This is a decrease of 343 owner(s) or 29.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JD is 0.81%, a decrease of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.85% to 269,227K shares. The put/call ratio of JD is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for JD.com Inc – ADR is $66.70. The forecasts range from a low of $38.12 to a high of $95.87. The average price target represents an increase of 94.87% from its latest reported closing price of $34.23.

The projected annual revenue for JD.com Inc – ADR is $1,249,803MM, an increase of 19.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gladstone Institutional Advisory holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Quadrature Capital holds 209K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 52.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JD by 111.97% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 32.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JD by 59.40% over the last quarter.

ITYAX – INVESCO Technology Fund holds 266K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing a decrease of 89.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 17.53% over the last quarter.

JD.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JD.com, Inc., also known as Jingdong, internationally known as Joybuy and formerly called 360buy, is a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing.

