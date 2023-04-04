Unusual Call Option Trade in UiPath (PATH) Worth $210.00K

On April 3, 2023 at 09:35:54 ET an unusually large $210.00K block of Call contracts in UiPath (PATH) was bought, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 46 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 79.52 percentile of all recent large trades made in PATH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.91% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for UiPath is $20.00. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.91% from its latest reported closing price of $17.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UiPath is $1,240MM, an increase of 17.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.14, an increase of 132.45% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.34%, a decrease of 24.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 370,737K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 44,055K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,084K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 27,294K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,193K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 27,204K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,181K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 8.78% over the last quarter.

ARKK – ARK Innovation ETF holds 26,430K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,629K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 17,717K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,469K shares, representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 37.81% over the last quarter.

UiPath Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

This article originally appeared on Fintel