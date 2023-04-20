Unusual Put Option Trade in DocuSign Worth $11,891K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:26:14 ET an unusually large $11,891.00K block of Put contracts in DocuSign (DOCU) was sold, with a strike price of $270.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 51.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DOCU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1226 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocuSign. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCU is 0.18%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 176,801K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCU is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DocuSign is $69.48. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.49% from its latest reported closing price of $53.25.

The projected annual revenue for DocuSign is $2,752MM, an increase of 9.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horan Securities holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 120.45% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST – EQ holds 46K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manchester Financial holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 108,550.45% over the last quarter.

Kestra Private Wealth Services holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 280K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 33.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 45.27% over the last quarter.

DocuSign Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world’s #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people’s lives.

