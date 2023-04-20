Unusual Put Option Trade in PayPal Worth $13,231.4K

On April 19, 2023 at 13:03:46 ET an unusually large $13,231.40K block of Put contracts in PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was bought, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PYPL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 3151 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.52%, a decrease of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 909,802K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is $102.82. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.55% from its latest reported closing price of $76.42.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is $30,654MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.86.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services holds 175K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing a decrease of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Brooks, Moore & Associates holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 38.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 99.88% over the last quarter.

IDPIX – Industrials Ultrasector Profund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 1.05% over the last quarter.

TLARX – Transamerica Large Core R holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Nicollet Investment Management holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 99.92% over the last quarter.

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

