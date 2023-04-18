Unusual Put Option Trade in AMC Entertainment Worth $200.16K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:42:55 ET an unusually large $200.16K block of Put contracts in AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) was bought, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 95 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.50th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.08%, an increase of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 134,061K shares. The put/call ratio of AMC is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.00% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings is $2.30. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 55.00% from its latest reported closing price of $5.12.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings is $4,784MM, an increase of 22.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nvwm holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEIAX – SIIT Multi-Asset Real Return Fund – holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,563K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 50.34% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 185K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 72.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 69.63% over the last quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

