Unusual Put Option Trade in Dish Network Worth $323.9K

On April 14, 2023 at 10:50:30 ET an unusually large $323.90K block of Put contracts in DISH Network (DISH) was bought, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 14, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.08 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.60th percentile of all recent large trades made in DISH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 961 funds or institutions reporting positions in DISH Network. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DISH is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 289,969K shares. The put/call ratio of DISH is 3.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DISH Network is $23.94. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 187.00% from its latest reported closing price of $8.34.

The projected annual revenue for DISH Network is $17,001MM, an increase of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST – EQ holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MBAAX – Global Strategist Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 14.80% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST – EQ holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 315K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 84.41% over the last quarter.

SBSPX – QS S&P 500 Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Dish Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation’s first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network.

