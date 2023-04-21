Unusual Put Option Trade in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Worth $1,038.82K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:05:39 ET an unusually large $1,038.82K block of Put contracts in Enphase Energy (ENPH) was sold, with a strike price of $175.00 / share, expiring in 274 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.10th percentile of all recent large trades made in ENPH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1905 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an increase of 165 owner(s) or 9.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.48%, a decrease of 15.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 114,017K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $299.10. The forecasts range from a low of $220.18 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.37% from its latest reported closing price of $224.27.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is $3,242MM, an increase of 39.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blueshift Asset Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Etf Managers Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 54.04% over the last quarter.

CLSUX – ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 56.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 58.37% over the last quarter.

NETZ – Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 395.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 85.10% over the last quarter.

FUMIX – Fidelity SAI U.S. Momentum Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 56.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 42.69% over the last quarter.

Enphase Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

